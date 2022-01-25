LANCASTER, Wis. — A request from the Lancaster Fire Department to spend nearly $900,000 to buy a new fire truck failed to gain support at this time from the Lancaster Common Council.
Lancaster Fire Chief Steve Braun presented a proposal to buy a Pierce Rescue Pumper from Reliant Fire Apparatus, of Slinger, Wis. According to Reliant officials, the new truck is expected to increase in price by $63,000 on Feb. 1, with additional increases likely.
The new truck would replace Engine No. 1, which has a chassis that was built in 1996 and a truck body that was built in 1999. Braun expressed concern about its chassis failing and that parts for the current truck no longer are available.
The city would have borrowed $900,000 for the new truck and would have been responsible for 60% of the cost. The townships in the Lancaster Fire District would pay the remaining 40%. According to Braun, those townships, north and south Lancaster, Ellenboro, Beetown and Little Grant, had not yet approved the purchase.
Council members opted not to bring the matter to a vote at the time. Council Member Matt Pennekamp said he made no motion because the council needed more time for consideration and also needed to ensure the townships would be on board with the decision.
Braun later encouraged the council to consider a major capital project schedule for the fire department that would include truck purchases and remodeling of the fire station.