Dubuque Community Schools officials will hold a community information meeting next week on facility planning efforts, including the district’s work to consolidate its middle schools and a proposed general obligation bond of up to $150 million.
The meeting will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road, a press release states.
The meeting will include discussion of projects that might be included in a proposed referendum that could go before voters in September.
Projects include a new middle school at the current site of Washington Middle School as part of the district’s efforts to consolidate from three to two middle schools. The release states that the move would save the district an estimated $3.4 million in annual operating costs.
Other proposed projects include the addition of air conditioning to district buildings that need it, construction of a baseball/softball complex, acquisition of land for a potential future elementary school and a gymnasium addition to Eisenhower Elementary School.
“Voters could approve a bond referendum with no increase to the district’s overall tax levy rate,” the release states.
At the meeting, representatives of Invision Architecture, who have helped lead the middle school consolidation study, will provide an update, and Tim Oswald from Piper Sandler Cos. will explain how the project could be funded and its potential impact on property taxes.
