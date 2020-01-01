The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Pamela M. Davis, 62, of 815 Merz St., was arrested at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday on a charge of assault, while Brian R. Dittmar, 46, of the same address, was arrested on a charge of second-degree harassment. Court documents state that she assaulted Krystal J. Kelly, 29, of 2900 Brunswick St., at 2945 Balke St.
- Jeremy R. Rohner, 23, of 1080 Wilson St., was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of first-degree theft.
- Anthony D. Blackburn, 49, of 1783½ Heeb St., was arrested at about 11:50 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Jackson and East 20th streets on charges of operating while under the influence, possession of methamphetamine and four counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, as well as a warrant charging a probation violation.
- Joseph R. Kane, 29, of 2193 Sunnyview Drive, was arrested at about 11:15 p.m. Friday at The Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road, on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted Lisa M. Meyer, 37, of rural Dubuque, in the parking lot of Hammerhead’s Bar & Billiards, 2095 Kerper Blvd., at about 9:50 p.m. Friday.
- Scott A. Gratton, 49, no permanent address, was arrested at about 11:10 p.m. Friday at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on charges of possession of a weapon in a correctional institution and two counts of possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
- Dante A. Brandenburg, 18, of 1470 Central Ave., Apt. 6, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Friday on a charge of third-degree criminal mischief.
- Margarette F. Bickel, 45, of La Motte, Iowa, reported that a wallet valued at $25 and more than $1,800 were stolen between 5:05 and 6:10 p.m. Saturday while she was at Walmart, 4200 Dodge St.