After a decade of plans and discussion, emergency services in Dubuque County are transferring over to a new digital radio system with better county coverage.
County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said all county departments will be transferred over in the next two weeks. The Dubuque Fire Department joined Thursday, and the Dubuque Police Department was expected to join as early as today.
The county radios are now on a P25 programming standard, which allows every county emergency service provider to join the frequency no matter what radio they use. This new programming will provide better coverage across the county than the previous system, Becker said, with a jump from about 84% to more than 98% coverage throughout the county.
“We addressed the dead spots for better coverage and safety,” he said. “Just the upgrade in technology is a big thing. If you watch what computers have done over the last 30 years, it’s the same with radios.”
Plans to implement a new radio system began in 2010 after hearing that the former system would no longer be supported after 2018, Berger said. The technology used for the old system dated back to the 1980s.
In 2017, a $10.3 million levy bond was approved by the county Board of Supervisors that paid for project costs, Berger said. The decision to build several radio towers instead of leasing existing ones caused some delays.
In total, county emergency frequencies will utilize 10 radio towers and two paging towers. The new system is expected to last for the next 20 to 25 years.
“We had some delays, but delays meant a strengthened system,” Berger said. “If we are going to spend this much money, we want to do it right.”
He noted that the system transfer will not at this point affect those who enjoy tuning in to the scanner, but a digital paging voice might be heard at times instead of a human one.
Berger said the system completed a 30-day test last week that constantly monitored the system for issues. Testing, including in thick-walled buildings and on every county road, has been ongoing for several weeks.
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department was the test group. Deputies began transferring over at the end of September.
“We had some growing pains,” Sheriff Joe Kennedy said. “There were a few different nuances that our folks had to get used to, but overall so far, we’re happy with the system.”
The digital system’s greater coverage across the county makes it safer for deputies going out on calls, especially in more rural or heavily wooded areas.
Additionally, Kennedy said the department is also responsible for responding at times in neighboring counties, like Grant County in Wisconsin. The new system allows for a direct link with dispatch centers to find out information instead of having to make multiple calls.
“It’s a much more user-friendly system, and it cuts down on lag time,” he said.