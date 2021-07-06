LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Common Council members recently approved a lease agreement with John Kruser, of Lancaster, for hunting rights on The Lancaster Trail property.
The Lancaster Trail is located on land owned by the city in North Lancaster Township, the former city landfill site.
It takes effect once it is signed by Mayor David Varnam, Lancaster City Clerk Dave Kurihara and Kruser. It runs until June 30.
Kruser will be able to hunt only deer on the property. The lease agreement says Kruser can hunt during the nine-day gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, at which time the Lancaster Trail will be closed to the public.
Kruser also will be able to hunt deer during the archery and crossbow season in Wisconsin. The lease agreement says during the archery and crossbow deer hunting season, no projectiles from a bow, crossbow or other like weapon shall be discharged or come to rest within 100 yards of any portion of the Lancaster Trail. Projectiles also cannot cross over any portion of the trail.
Kruser is not paying a fee to the city for the lease as the material consideration for the lease is his management and stewardship of the property. He cannot engage in nor permit any third party to do any commercial hunting, shooting or other recreational activity on the property.
The lease agreement was approved 7-1. Rose Oliveto voted against it.