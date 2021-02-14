On Feb. 14, 2020, Jim and Nancy Bentley made their way to the Dubuque County Courthouse to get married.
Valentine’s Day just seemed like the right day to make a promise of eternal love. However, what followed wasn’t the typical first year of marriage that Jim and Nancy expected.
“We never got to go on a honeymoon or anything like that,” Jim said. “We spent a lot more time at home, like everyone.”
Now celebrating their one-year anniversary, Nancy and Jim recently reminisced on their Valentine’s Day ceremony and the first year of marriage. The Telegraph Herald recently spoke to them and other local residents about their memorable stories of first dates, unique proposals, unconventional marriages and longstanding Valentine’s Day traditions. These are their stories.
Nancy and Jim Bentley
It wasn’t the first year of marriage that Nancy and Jim Bentley, of Luxemburg, Iowa, had anticipated.
After dating for two years, both Nancy and Jim decided in February 2020 that they were ready to be wed. Originally, they planned to hold a larger ceremony in Dubuque, but it appeared that such plans would be greatly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nancy, 49, and Jim, 46, didn’t want to wait. Instead, they decided they would go to the courthouse and hold a small ceremony with a few family members in attendance.
The only decision that remained was to choose the day. If they were to get married in February, Nancy felt there was really only one option.
“If we’re going to get married, let’s pick a date that I know Jim will never forget,” Nancy said. “It all worked out nicely.”
Jim and Nancy met online after both were single for several years. They sent each other numerous messages before meeting in person and quickly took interest in each other. Nancy liked Jim’s kindness, and Jim liked Nancy’s ambition. Eventually, they agreed to a date.
“It was usually a rule of mine that I don’t let first dates pick me up at my house, just to be safe,” Nancy said. “I let Jim pick me up, though. He just seemed like a normal, nice man.”
For many, the first year of marriage carries with it an excitement and energy. Jim and Nancy held those same expectations for their first year of marriage, but the COVID-19 pandemic quickly dashed away many of their plans.
The pandemic also brought with it serious challenges for the couple. In the summer, Nancy took on a new job, and a few months later, her father died, leaving her and her sisters with the responsibility of looking after their mother.
What could have strained the relationship between Nancy and Jim only made it grow stronger. With each new challenge that presented itself to Nancy, Jim was there to support her. Prior to their marriage, the two already felt their meeting was providence, but it was having each other to endure the pandemic with that made those beliefs even stronger.
“That is what marriage is,” Jim said. “That person is your soft spot to land. Some days it is her day, and some days it is mine, but we’re always there for each other.”
Despite the hardships that the pandemic brought to their lives, Jim and Nancy still managed to turn their first year of marriage into something special. Stuck at home, they discovered a mutual love of cooking shows, while Nancy grew to appreciate Jim’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle. They started eating at home more and developed a fondness for cooking together.
With one year passed, Nancy and Jim said they are glad they made the decision to marry on Valentine’s Day.
“Everything came together for a reason,” Jim said. “We started dating and got married on that day for a certain reason. It’s been a great domino effect.”
Susan Price and Scott Cornwell
On Feb. 14, 1997, Susan Price and Scott Cornwell had their first date. Neither remembered it was Valentine’s Day, and they ate at Wendy’s that night.
“It definitely wasn’t a typical Valentine’s Day date,” Susan said of that night with her future husband. “We took our kids to an interactive museum.”
For Susan and Scott, their first meeting seemed like destiny.
The Dubuque couple, which owns Smokestack on 62 E. Seventh St., were living separately in Brooklyn prior to their first meeting. Susan was a divorced, single mother of one daughter, while Scott was a divorced, single father of one son.
On a snowy Sunday morning in February, Susan decided to take her daughter sledding at a park that was a short walk from their home. Nearby, Scott was with his son at their home and had the same idea.
“It was a beautiful day, but the park was totally empty,” Scott recalled. “The only thing we saw was a woman with her daughter sledding. It’s a big city, but we were the only four people in the park that day.”
As the children went up and down the hill together, their parents spent passing minutes in conversation, though Susan said she was initially distant before eventually opening up. It wasn’t long before the two learned that they were practically neighbors.
“The backyards of our houses pretty much abutted each other,” Scott said. “We decided that we should keep in touch. We spoke on the phone two nights later and set up a date.”
For their first date, Susan and Scott both brought their children to join them, and neither of them actually remembered it was Valentine’s Day. During the day, they went to an interactive museum. At night, Scott suggested they dine at a restaurant that was popular with young parents. He thought she would be impressed with the offer to take her to a nice place, but her response surprised him.
“I said, ‘No way,’” Susan said. “It’s a place where kids have a lot of rein, and I didn’t want to be in that chaos. So, I said there’s a Wendy’s about three blocks away.”
So, Susan and Scott headed to Wendy’s on Valentine’s Day and spent their first dinner together eating fast food with their children. It remains one of their most cherished memories.
“I remember after that I told myself, ‘I’m going to marry this person,’” Susan said. “I was convinced of it.”
Eight years later, the two married, and in 2015, they moved to Dubuque to set off on a new adventure by purchasing a historic building downtown and opening Smokestack Dubuque.
To this day, that first date still carries meaning for them.
It’s a story they have told countless times, with both Susan and Scott at certain points trying to take credit for who introduced themselves first, though Susan admitted she knows it was Scott. They still have a toy that came in one of the children’s kids meals, and every trip to Wendy’s brings back memories of that night.
It might have had simple beginnings, but for them, it was the start of something special.
“It really was just a special day for everyone,” Scott said. “I remember sitting there with her and just being excited about what the future held for the two of us.”
Paul and Susan Kern
For several years, Paul and Susan Kern were Dubuque celebrities.
When they walked into stores, employees would recognize them. When they sat down at restaurants, nearby patrons called out to them.
For years, everyone in town seemingly knew their faces, and they knew exactly why.
It could be traced back to the billboard.
“For forever, every place we went, people would say, ‘You are that couple,’” Paul said. “A lot of times, people wouldn’t know exactly where they recognized us, but they would.”
In January 1997, after dating for four years, Paul decided he wanted to marry Susan.
But simply getting down on one knee wasn’t enough for Paul.
At the time, Susan was working at a printing shop on Central Avenue, and Paul was running his insurance business, often utilizing billboards to advertise.
At some point, Paul remembered arriving at an idea. A large billboard hung on a building near where Susan worked. Paul would put his proposal on the billboard, Susan would walk out of work, see it and be overwhelmed with surprise and delight.
The billboard read, “Susan Cannon, you’re the one … Marry me! Paul.”
Except, for the first two days the billboard proposal was up, Susan never saw it.
“I’m not the kind of person that looks at billboards,” Susan said. “I don’t pay much attention to them, so I never thought to look up at it.”
It wasn’t until she was brought outside by a co-worker and forced to look up at the billboard that Susan finally saw Paul’s proposal. Susan immediately took the opportunity to give Paul a call.
“I called him and told him he needed to come down and do it right,” Susan said.
It wasn’t long before the entire city knew about the proposal. It wasn’t just the front-page story that ran in the Telegraph Herald — the billboard on Central Avenue stayed up for four more days after Susan already said, “Yes.”
After that, the couple couldn’t avoid being recognized. Everywhere they went, from grocery store visits to Valentine’s Day dinners, people asked them if they were that couple that proposed using a billboard.
“That went on for several years,” Susan said. “I had a picture of it up in my office, and people would still recognize it 10 or 12 years after the fact.”
In the past five years, their celebrity status has finally begun to dim. The two still drive by the billboard to this day, and it still brings back fond memories.
Dubuque Music Men
Valentine’s Day is the busiest day of the year for Jim McAuliffe and fellow members of the Dubuque Music Men Barbershop Chorus.
On that day, McAuliffe and his fellow singers get up early to don their tuxedos and pick up hundreds of roses from the local florist. From there, they embark on an odyssey throughout the tri-state area, stopping at restaurants, nursing homes, houses and businesses.
They arrive at every destination with one goal: to sing two Valentine’s Day songs to one lucky person.
“I’ve been doing it for at least the past 15 years,” McAuliffe said. “There are some years where we’ll get up at 7:30 in the morning and won’t be done until 7:30 or 8 in the evening.”
The Dubuque Music Men Barbershop Chorus is the local chapter of Barbershop Harmony Society, a national organization with the mission of promoting the art of barbershop quartet singing. The Dubuque chapter was founded in 1949 and at one point had nearly 50 members. Today, it consists of 24 active singers.
Throughout the year, the Dubuque Music Men perform at events and competitions in the area. However, Valentine’s Day is the biggest day of the year for the Music Men, as it marks the nonprofit organization’s major local fundraiser.
People can reserve a time slot to have the chorus show up at a location, deliver a rose and sing two songs. McAuliffe said the service has risen and fallen throughout the decades. One year garnered 134 singing requests. Other years have yielded fewer than 50.
“It seems to rise and fall in popularity with each generation,” McAuliffe said. “Lately, we’ve been getting a lot of our requests from younger people.”
For the chorus, it’s all about the opportunity to sing and make memories on Valentine’s Day, both for their audience and themselves. On many occasions, McAuliffe said, the singing group will perform when they stop to eat at a restaurant or sing for the florists supplying them with roses.
They all typically end the day exhausted, but McAuliffe said he still relishes it
“It’s an uplifting day, and I look forward to it all the time,” McAuliffe said. “It’s a passion. We are passionate about being able to get together and sing.”
This year, with the claws of the COVID-19 pandemic still sunk into the community, McAuliffe said the group will be unable to perform in person for the public. It’s a disappointment for him and his fellow singers. Valentine’s Day won’t be the same without an audience to serenade.
However, McAuliffe said he is keeping a positive attitude and looking forward to the day when he once again will be able to deliver a special Valentine’s Day gift.
“It’s the gift of giving your voice,” McAuliffe said. “It’s amazing how emotional that can get. There’s nothing else quite like it, in my opinion.”