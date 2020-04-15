BAGLEY, Wis. – The Bagley Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders have announced Ryne Jackley as the new fire chief.
Jackley replaces Scott Myhre, who will serve as first assistant chief, according to a social media post.
Other officers include second assistant Andy Bruggeman, third assistant Forest Jackley, trainer Tom Irish, assistant trainer Kevin White and safety officer Fred White.
The department provides fire protection for the Village of Bagley, River of Lakes Resort, Jays Landing and Wyalusing Township.