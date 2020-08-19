Dubuque police said they arrested two men for a drive-by shooting last month that was in retaliation for a shooting in June.
Javarise J. Jackson, 24, of 1202 White St., No. 3, and Deonte J.D. Massey-Beavers, 24, of 444 Angella St., No. 21, both were arrested at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of East 20th and Jackson streets on warrants charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury.
Jackson also was charged with carrying a concealed dangerous weapon, and Massey-Beavers was charged with control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender.
Jackson and Massey-Beavers are accused of a drive-by shooting on July 22 in which Denzel M. Hayes, 26, of 2054 Jackson St., No. 1, was shot in the leg as he stood in a group outside a residence in the 400 block of West Locust Street, according to court documents.
Police reported that traffic camera footage showed a vehicle with no license plates turning south onto West Locust from Angella Street at about 9:30 p.m. that night. It stopped in the street momentarily, with the passenger side facing the group, then gunshots were fired.
Police said they later determined that Jackson was driving, with Massey-Beavers the passenger.
Police located the vehicle at about 2:35 a.m. July 23 in the rear of 1202 White St.
Police said Hayes was driven to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital by Donald D. Edwards, 32, who told police he was standing with Hayes in a group when he “heard one or two gunshots and then a vehicle drive away from the area."
Hayes told police that he had been shot “in the area of 15th and Bluff” streets, according to documents.
Documents stated that traffic camera footage showed Jackson and Massey-Beavers using another vehicle to drive past the group including Hayes on West Locust earlier in the evening on July 22, then swapping vehicles for the return trip in which he was shot.
Documents state that Hayes apparently was shot in retaliation for a shooting June 12 that wounded Marcus L. Massey-Phillips, 26, the brother of Massey-Beavers. That shooting occurred at a party hosted by LaSean M. Brown, 29, of 2054 Jackson St., No. 1, who is Hayes’ brother.
Police said Massey-Phillips was shot in the leg at about 2:45 a.m. June 12 while behind a residence in the 2000 block of Jackson Street. After the shooting, Massey-Phillips was driven from the scene by Ralphel L. Searcy, 29, and taken to a residence in the 500 block of Locust Street.
Searcy reported to police that he had argued outside of the Jackson Street residence with a man later identified as Hayes, according to documents.
During the argument, Hayes “displayed a handgun and Searcy ran from the area,” documents state. “Searcy then heard one or two gunshots and discovered Massey-Phillips had been shot.”
After transporting Massey-Phillips to the Locust Street residence, Searcy and Massey-Beavers returned to the area search for Hayes.
Police later received information “that Massey-Beavers was seeking revenge” on Hayes “and was making statements about his plans to kill” him, according to documents.