More than 240 guests were greeted by the sights, sounds and aromas of Africa at Dubuque's Multicultural Family Center on Saturday.
The eighth annual Celebrate Africa and the Diaspora included an afternoon of dance, music, poetry and food.
Mary Gitau, a Clarke University professor and former Multicultural Family Center board member, helped establish the event in 2016 to celebrate African culture and the diaspora, or the spread of African culture around the world.
"We wanted to celebrate Africans, their roots and their history," she said. "And we also wanted Dubuque to learn about these people. You cannot be inclusive if you don't know who lives in your city."
Gitau also is a member of Kenyan Women in the USA, an organization that supports and connects women from Kenya living in the United States. It was through that organization that she met Priscah Norton, a native of Mombasa, a city on Kenya's Indian Ocean coast.
Norton, of Stoughton, Wis., owns a bistro and coffee shop. Her live cooking videos on social media got Gitau's attention.
"The coastal region of Kenya is known for having the best food and the best cooks in the country," Gitau said. "So I knew I had to ask Prisbah to cater (the event)."
Norton's menu included coconut chicken; chapati bread; beignet-like mandazi; pilau, a spiced rice dish essential to African celebrations; and a chicken dish, similar to curry.
"A lot of the food in the coastal region is connected to Indian culture," Norton said. "The British brought Indians to Kenya to build the infrastructure. A lot of their food is in our culture, although it's not as spicy."
Hilda Alonyo, a Ugandan native and student at Divine Word College, in Epworth, Iowa, wore a colorful dress and matching headband. She attended the event with her friend, Ana Karina Cueller, a native of Colombia, who now lives in Dubuque.
"Bright colors and patterns are the way we celebrate everything," Alonyo said. "We believe bright colors bring life and celebrate life."
Rene Dunn, the owner of Turnt Kidz, a dance studio on Central Avenue in Dubuque, brought a group of her students to perform African dance.
"When the kids learn these forms of dance, whether it's hip hop or African or majorette, they're learning about the history and culture of the dance, too," Dunn said.
Four Divine Word College students attending the event -- Marc Vaval, Steve Telisma, Ladouceur Flarissaint and Kentory Phillipe -- enjoyed the variety of cultures represented, including that of their native Haiti.
Vaval said it's no secret that Haiti has suffered enormous devastation and poverty, but he and his fellow Haitians hope their education and future in the U.S. can help their native country.
"We may not be able to help the whole country, but we can help a community or a neighborhood," he said.
Claudette Bees, who has served on the Multicultural Family Center board for more than 12 years, said the event is a testament to Dubuque's diversity.
"Look at this room," she said. "We've got people here from probably 20 countries. Diversity is the strength of any community."
