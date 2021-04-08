CORRECTION: A second Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources representative provided information to the Telegraph Herald tonight that corrected previous information supplied by the DNR. The updated information is included below.
DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — A man died in a utility vehicle mishap earlier this week in Grant County, authorities confirmed today.
The man's name has not been released, but Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said he was 55 years old.
The incident happened Monday night. According to a DNR spokeswoman, the man was driving on private property in Grant County when his UTV got stuck on a "'greasy,' dirt trail with a steep grade."
The man got out of the UTV to push it, but when it came free, the UTV slid downhill and on top of him," according to the DNR.
The DNR did not provide information on the crash on Tuesday or Wednesday when contacted by the Telegraph Herald.