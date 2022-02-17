Applications are available for Dubuque County Fair Queen.

Eligible candidates must be at least 16 and no older than 21, according to the Dubuque County Fair website.

Each contestant must be an active member of at least one service organization, such as a church group, Girl Scouts, 4-H or other organizations.

Each candidate must be present for an interview night beginning at 2 p.m. on July 10 at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds ballroom.

The final selection will take place July 30.

Visit https://bit.ly/34GvMxD for applications and additional information.

Tags

Recommended for you