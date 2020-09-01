MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A Jackson County woman has announced she is running for a seat on the Jackson County Board of Supervisors.
Sandy Knockel-Strub, of Leisure Lake, is running as a Democrat for the Nov. 3 general election, vying for the seat held by Republican Mike Steines, who is running for re-election.
A 20-year resident of Leisure Lake, Knockel-Strub said she is running as a way to give a voice to the smaller communities of Jackson County. She added that she is passionate about preserving the environment and recycling.
Knockel-Strub previously has served on the board of directors for the Leisure Lake Property Owner’s Association for 10 years. She also has served as CEO of Scan Design Inc., in Dubuque.
“I want to give back to my community,” Knockel-Strub said. “I want to work with everybody and see what we can do to improve anything that needs improvement.”