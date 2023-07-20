DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Nearly a month after the City of Dyersville was called upon by the ACLU to amend its ordinance regulating adult entertainment, the council has asked the assistant city attorney to redraft proposed changes to provide more definition before making any changes.
In late June, the ACLU made the assertion that Dyersville’s ordinance defining and regulating adult entertainment was unconstitutional, specifically language classifying “male or female impersonators” as part of that category.
And Dyersville was not the only city targeted by the ACLU for the text of its code — others included Pella, Waukee, Eagle Grove, Grinnell, Knoxville and Newton.
At Monday’s meeting, Dyersville Assistant City Attorney Ed Henry presented the council with his assessment of the ACLU’s legal reasoning behind its claim and presented several proposed changes.
Within the ACLU’s argument were three core tenants: the current text made the ordinance a content-based restriction on free speech, it was a violation of the equal protection clause and it’s unconstitutionally overbroad.
But “two out of the three challenges raised by the ACLU to the ordinance are wholly inaccurate,” Henry wrote.
For the first assertion that the ordinance is content-based and not narrowly tailored to further a compelling government interest, Henry notes the text does not prohibit adult entertainment facilities but rather merely sets certain limitations on where such an establishment can be located.
“The courts have recognized that a restriction of this type is permissible when it’s what’s referred to as a ‘time, place and manner restriction,’ and that’s what we’re seeing in this ordinance,” Henry told the council. “It doesn’t restrict adult facilities entirely within the city, it restricts them to certain locations, certain places and expressions in a certain manner.”
As for a potential violation of the equal protections clause because it is targeting a specific group, in this case LGBTQ people, Henry said that allegation does not survive initial review as it does not seek to burden any person as the result of their sex or gender and nothing suggests animus toward any group as a fueling factor.
“There is simply no evidence of that,” Henry said. “It doesn’t exist within the records of the law itself or the legislative intent behind it. We really don’t feel that’s something that needs to be addressed.”
For its final point, the ACLU argues the classification of “male or female impersonators” as adult entertainment targets LGBTQ drag performers, as there is nothing inherently obscene or even sexually explicit about the act, which can include “everything from drag comedy acts to Shakespearean productions, that the youth need to be protected from” the ACLU wrote. “The Ordinance simply perpetuates a history of animus against the LGBTQ community as demonstrated by the pretextual nature of the asserted motives for the ordinance. There are already laws prohibiting obscenity and this ordinance does not generally prohibit obscenity but rather targets only by LGBTQ drag performers.”
Here, in its assertion of being overly broad, Henry said the ACLU may be correct in its position, prompting him to recommend the council amend its ordinance, adding a definition of adult entertainment.
Since the ordinance’s adoption in 2007, City Administrator Mick Michel said he is not aware of anyone approaching the city or stating their intention to host adult entertainment. “The resurfacing of this is just due to society changing — some individuals want to have less restrictions and some individuals want more,” Michel said.
With the advent of some societal change, a male or female impersonator might not be sexually explicit, and this change in the ordinance would reflect that.
Under the new ordinance, Michel said if a person wants to dress or express themselves in a manner that isn’t sexually explicit and perform certain activities, like reading to a group of people, that would be allowed. Michel said it was never the intent to ban those types of activities, it was to restrict acts the city defined as sexual to certain locations.
By a 5-0 vote, the council tabled the issue and asked Henry to redraft the proposed changes.