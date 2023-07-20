DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Nearly a month after the City of Dyersville was called upon by the ACLU to amend its ordinance regulating adult entertainment, the council has asked the assistant city attorney to redraft proposed changes to provide more definition before making any changes.

In late June, the ACLU made the assertion that Dyersville’s ordinance defining and regulating adult entertainment was unconstitutional, specifically language classifying “male or female impersonators” as part of that category.

