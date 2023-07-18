Local real estate agents are reporting that the continued rise in home prices has started to wane, though none of them expect homes to go down in cost any time soon.

A recently released report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University states that the first quarter of 2023 saw a rapid decline in the rate at which housing prices have been increasing. In February, for example, home prices only rose 2% from the prior year. Despite the slowing growth, housing prices remain near record levels, the report states.

