PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Mickey Mouse marched down Platteville’s Main Street 25 years ago on Independence Day.
The occasion was a colorful parade and fireworks show that drew an estimated 50,000 people to the southwest Wisconsin city and represented the grand prize in a nationwide contest.
Platteville learned in May of 1998 that the city had the winning entry in a contest sponsored by Disney and Walmart to host Mickey’s Hometown Parade, complete with the famous Disney costumed characters and a fireworks display, on Independence Day.
An aerial photo of hundreds of Platteville residents dressed in black and forming mouse ears by the “M” of the Platteville Mound helped deliver the prize to the city when it was submitted with the winning entry.
Platteville also helped its cause when a Disney representative visited the city and saw residents dressed in costume.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald covered the parade in its July 5, 1998, edition.
DISNEY’S BIG EVENT ‘WAS WELL WORTH IT’
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Mickey Mouse and his Disney pals weren’t the only characters in Platteville’s Hometown Parade on Saturday. Igor, the Fennimore Cheese Mouse, was there. So was the Boscobel Turkey, a Lafayette County St. Patrick in sneakers, and — this is Wisconsin — a Cheese Butt guy wearing a Gouda hat and in-line skates.
The long-anticipated parade seemed to go off without a hitch, starting on time at 10 a.m. Even traffic wasn’t too bad, considering the crowd estimated unofficially by parade organizers at 50,000.
“It was well worth it,” said Helene Trebian, who came from Scales Mound, Ill., with her daughter, Paige, 5. Their community organized a bus ride into Platteville for $2 per person, she said. Paige, clutching a plush Minnie Mouse doll, said that Minnie was her favorite part of the parade.
The applause and cheers grew to a crescendo when the Disney entries began working their way down the street, led by “The Spirit of Mickey Volume 1,” an open book with a map of Wisconsin.
Each of the six core Disney characters had his or her own float and volunteer hangers-on. Pluto led the pack with a “Doggone Pal” float and a crew of yellow-shirted volunteers wearing hats with Beanie-style Plutos on top.
Minnie Mouse, in her trademark oversize high heels, came down the street in a gazebo surrounded by little girls dressed as flowers.
Ron Eichstaedt, whose essay won the parade for Platteville, had the place of honor, in a car just in front of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville marching band. The band played “My Town,” a tune written especially for the parade and played often enough to have people humming.
Eichstaedt called his experience “incredible.”
“The business district was a sea of people all waving and smiling,” he said. “I was having a hard time not getting choked up. They were standing up and clapping and saying thank you. It was a two-mile standing ovation.”
And then there was Mickey. The “real” Mickey, bouncing and squeaking from his perch on the antique calliope, and behind him, the two-story inflatable Mickey, who had to bow his head almost to the ground to get under wires.