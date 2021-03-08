The Mississippi Riverwalk in Dubuque has been voted one of the nation’s top 10 riverwalks in a public poll conducted by USA Today.
The local riverside trail is No. 8 in a listing by USA Today’s 10Best. Public voting determined the top 10 after editors and others selected 20 initial nominees.
USA Today’s 10best notes that the Riverwalk “makes up part of the 26-mile Heritage Trail, which links the Mississippi River to the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville.”
The entry also notes that the Riverwalk features rotating pieces of public art.
Other riverwalks in the top 10 are Detroit International RiverWalk in Detroit; Wilmington Riverwalk in Wilmington, N.C.; Schuylkill River Trail in Philadelphia; San Antonio River Walk in San Antonio; Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati; Waterfront Park in Louisville, Ky.; Bricktown in Oklahoma City; Chicago Riverwalk in Chicago; and Charles River Esplanade in Boston.
Learn more at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-riverwalk.