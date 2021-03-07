The National Weather Service will hold free virtual severe weather spotter training courses this spring.
Sessions will be held at 6:30 p.m. unless noted, according to a press release.
Dates and registration links are:
- March 18, https://bit.ly/3boAsZu
- March 22, https://bit.ly/2MXbTcE
- March 25, https://bit.ly/3bmpAeo
- March 27 (Course held at 1 p.m.), https://bit.ly/2MUi5SB
- March 30, https://bit.ly/38i2G6h
- April 1 (Course held at 1 p.m.), https://bit.ly/30m9ICo
- April 6, https://bit.ly/3uVGIPY
The two-hour classes cover severe weather hazards, including thunderstorms and tornadoes. The classes are appropriate for all ages, though ages 10 and older likely will get the most out of the training, the release states.