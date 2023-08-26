The owner of a dilapidated historic structure in Dubuque’s North End says work will begin “in the next week or two” to preserve its architectural features and protect the public.

Steve Emerson, president of the architecture and design firm Aspect Inc., owns the former Dubuque Brewing and Malting Co. building at 3000 Jackson St. and has been working for years to secure funding to renovate the structure into apartments and commercial space. Due to its deteriorating condition, city officials set a Friday deadline for Emerson to lay out his plan to stabilize the structure.

