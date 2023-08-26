The owner of a dilapidated historic structure in Dubuque’s North End says work will begin “in the next week or two” to preserve its architectural features and protect the public.
Steve Emerson, president of the architecture and design firm Aspect Inc., owns the former Dubuque Brewing and Malting Co. building at 3000 Jackson St. and has been working for years to secure funding to renovate the structure into apartments and commercial space. Due to its deteriorating condition, city officials set a Friday deadline for Emerson to lay out his plan to stabilize the structure.
In an email sent to Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger on Friday, Emerson explained plans to rehabilitate the structure. Proposed work includes:
- Adding rubber membranes to the top of the dual Richardsonian Romanesque-style towers at the corner of Jackson and East 30th streets. Emerson said the towers might be removed altogether by a crane and placed in the property’s courtyard for restoration.
- The removal of high portions of the brick wall along East 30th Street, all the way down to a limestone beltline.
- Two load-bearing walls that will be stabilized with plates, steel cable and tensioned turn buckles. “The cables will stabilize the masonry from further shifting,” Emerson’s email said. “We will also be adding rigid frame cross-bracing between some of the columns as we have observed the main building structure has shifted a little toward the courtyard.”
“We want to make sure things stop falling,” Emerson told the Telegraph Herald. “The goal is to still preserve it and make sure that the project will continue when funding is available.”
Steger said she was overall pleased with Emerson’s response.
“We are excited he has taken the effort to get engineering firms and contractors lined up to start this work,” Steger said. “That’s a big win. It’s what we were longing for because we need this (project) to move.”
The city also sent Emerson’s emailed response to WHKS, an East Dubuque, Ill.-based engineering firm hired by the city to provide a structural analysis of the building, which also will provide its own analysis of Emerson’s plan.
“It’s good to see they are doing a mix of structural support and demolition because we felt that would be the best route for the building,” Steger said. “It’s promising that he didn’t come back and say, ‘Let’s demolish the whole thing,’ because we, as a city, don’t anticipate that is needed. Historical preservation is needed.”
Emerson’s plan was necessitated by a WHKS structural assessment that declared the building a “significant danger to the public.” The city sent letters warning neighbors living in what officials called the “fall zone,” though it also noted that the analysis did not determine structural collapse of the building was imminent.
A letter sent to Emerson Aug. 11 said he has 30 days from the time of the letter to obtain permits for the stabilization work and 60 days to complete it.
“In 30 days, we will have a permit with a full plan,” Steger said. “Within 60 days, we expect that construction (crews) to be on site and the most pressing structural pieces done immediately.”
The roughly 125-year-old complex once was considered the largest and most modern brewery in the country, but with parts of the building collapsing, it was on the city’s radar long before Emerson took possession of it.
Yet, he says his vision for what the property could be has not wavered.
Emerson purchased the property in 2017 with the goal of spending $30 million to rehabilitate it and turn it into a mixed-use facility including apartments, commercial and retail space.
Since that purchase, the property has cost Emerson more than $1.5 million to maintain, he said, including an estimated $1 million demolition of its middle portion that was unstable.
Since then, the building has deteriorated further. Trees grow on its roof, and two-by-fours fill spaces that once were occupied by bricks along its facade. In June, the city barricaded the portion of 30th Street that runs along its outer wall after debris fell from the building.
Then, earlier this month, after receiving WHKS’ analysis of the building, the city closed Jackson Street from East 29th Street to East 32nd Street.
“It’s a larger project than I realized,” said Emerson, whose firm has restored brick buildings before. “I bought it to save the building, but I realize I absolutely cannot do it on my own.”
Emerson previously appealed to the city for help — a call officials answered with a development agreement that included $3.4 million in tax incentives to spur the work.
However, the city rescinded that agreement in February 2022, saying Emerson missed construction deadlines.
Emerson said for the project to continue, he needs support from the city, which is typically a precursor for receiving tax credits for such a project.
“I am hopeful the city is interested in supporting this project and would like to see it restored,” Emerson said in his email to Steger. “There is no way it will be accomplished without your support.”
The city is still engaged, Steger said, adding that multiple deadlines have been missed.
“Steve is trying,” she said. “We see that pain and see him struggle and are trying to support him the best we can, but as a city we can’t throw $100 million at a building we don’t own or have plans for.”