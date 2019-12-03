The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments
reported:
- Jennifer L. Mitchell, 35, of 2720 Potosi Drive, was arrested at 4:10 a.m. Monday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Mitchell assaulted Jeremy T. Vaassen, 24, of the same address.
- Katrina M. Stache, 25, of 719 Rose St., was arrested at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Stache assaulted Michael G. Schueller, 37, of rural Dubuque.
- Katrina M. Elmore, 25, of 17310 Clay Hill Road, was arrested at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Balboa Drive on charges of domestic assault with injury, assault with injury, interference with official acts and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that Elmore assaulted Paul D. Raduns, 36, of the same address, and Andrew J. Kelly, 37,
- of 2717 Balboa Drive.
- Jennifer L. Andrade, 39, of Hanover, Ill., and Casandra L. Shaw, 38, of Lanark, Ill., were arrested at about 4:55 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., on charges of third-degree theft.
- Nathaniel Z. Grover, 31, of 1918 Ellis St., was arrested at about 12:40 p.m. Friday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, violation of a no-contact order and child endangerment. Court documents state that Grover assaulted Janika J. Williams, 21, of 796 Alpine St., in the presence of their 1-year-old child.