Real estate professionals Nancy Droessler, Frances Connolly and Christina Rader have joined EXIT Realty Dubuque.
Heritage Works hired Andrew Dodson to serve in the newly created role of director of operations. Dodson’s experience includes leading efforts to activate historic neighborhoods in Columbus, Ohio, and most recently working for German Village Society, a nonprofit organization responsible for one of the largest historic districts in the country.
Cassie Gibson has joined Specialized Recruiting Group, an Express Employment Professionals company. She specializes in accounting, human resources, finance, sales, information technology and engineering.
Heartland Financial, now operating under the brand name HTLF, announced the following new hires and promotions:
Land Howard Johnston was hired as web/front-end developer.
Jennifer Fulmer was hired as treasury management implementation and support specialist.
Christina James was hired as customer care representative.
Aaliyah Rendon was hired as customer care representative.
Mackenzie Dallas was hired as customer care representative.
Brenda Neuendorf was promoted to quality assurance and training manager.
Stephanie Simmons was promoted to small-business banking assistant.
Steven Castelletto was promoted to cybersecurity defense supervisor.
A.J. Cogan was promoted to FB&A senior financial analyst, commercial.
Samantha Cook was promoted to internal audit senior staff auditor.
Patrick Keleher was promoted to small-business banking assistant.
Georgette Mills joined Diamond Jo Casino as team member relations manager.
Collins Community Credit Union announced that Sara Lindecker was hired as real estate loan officer at the Dubuque home loan center.