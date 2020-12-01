Annie Schmidt spent Monday teaching her Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School eighth-graders through a computer.
It was the first day of a week of fully virtual learning for Dubuque Community Schools. And while teaching students via Zoom was definitely different from Schmidt’s typical classroom setup, she and her colleagues discovered that the day went better than expected.
“The first day actually was a pleasant surprise,” Schmidt said. “(Students) have done great with Zoom. They have done great with figuring out how to unmute themselves, chatting with each other, they’re just so flexible.”
Dubuque public school students are learning virtually as district officials seek to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 following the Thanksgiving holiday. While online school looks different based on students’ age groups, officials said on their first day that students and staff seem to largely be making the transition well so far.
“It looks like a regular school day for the students,” said Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education. “It’s just that it’s happening from home.”
How it works
At the secondary level, middle school students are receiving live instruction each day, while high school students remain on a hybrid schedule similar to when they alternate in-person and remote learning days.
On days when high school students would have normally been physically at school, they have live virtual classes. On the opposite days, they have assignments to complete independently.
“At the high school level, we tried to keep it as consistent as possible,” Burns said. “Where the student is taking class is just changed.”
Middle school students are attending daily virtual classes on a block schedule, attending three to four classes each day for a longer period of time, instead of attending all of their classes each day.
Burns said the length of students’ virtual school days is comparable to when they attend school in person. For their lessons, teachers picked up where they left off before the break.
At the elementary level, students receive most of their instruction through recorded video lessons and through activities that teachers send out each day. They receive two daily reading lessons and two daily math lessons, said Cindy Steffens, the district’s executive director of elementary education.
Elementary students also have a live, 30- to 45-minute Zoom session with their teachers each day.
“That’s just a time that they can create some community and follow up with any questions they may have about the activities that they did or the ones they will be doing,” Steffens said.
Elementary art, music and physical education teachers also are sending out videos and activities to students based on the days they would attend those classes if they were at school.
“We try to reflect the school day as much as we can,” Steffens said. “We know we can’t recreate it, but we’re going to reflect that school day as much as we can.”
Getting started
Steffens said the principals she checked in with on Monday said the virtual learning system seemed to be working as planned so far. Burns likewise said he visited Dubuque Senior High School on Monday and that teachers said the day had gone smoothly.
“Teachers were very positive about things,” he said. “They said attendance was great. Things went really well, really smoothly with the students, so by and large, a really positive response from that group of a dozen, 15 teachers that we surveyed,” Burns said.
Schmidt is teaching her language arts classes at Roosevelt in 90 minute blocks this week, mixing teacher instruction, independent work and stations into her teaching.
In the first day of online learning, the biggest challenge was not having students face-to-face to make sure they are focused on their lessons, she said. It was also a bit of an adjustment to teach students through a computer and get them comfortable talking with one another over Zoom.
However, she was impressed by students’ flexibility, self-control and willingness to roll with the changes this week brings.
“I think getting today done and kind of putting our toe in the water for the first time was probably the big hump for every teacher,” Schmidt said. “I think we were all pleasantly surprised with how today went.”