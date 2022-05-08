A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a violent attack on a baby left in his care, as well as sex crimes against two girls.
Nicholas F. Beversdorf, 20, entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to six counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury and one count each of third-degree sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child.
If the plea deal is accepted, two counts of neglect of a dependent person and one count each of enticing a minor and lascivious acts with a minor would be dismissed.
Plea documents state that the plea is open, meaning prosecutors and the defense can make “any legal recommendation” on Beversdorf’s sentence.
A hearing is scheduled for Beversdorf on June 29. Documents filed in relation to the sexual abuse and indecent contact charges state that the hearing will be a sentencing hearing, while documents related to the six counts of child endangerment-bodily injury state that the hearing will discuss “further proceedings.”
Court documents state that police were called Aug. 20 to the Dubuque home of Cheyenne L. Taylor-Kunkel to investigate a report of an injured child. Taylor-Kunkel told authorities that a then-1-year-old girl had been injured while in Beversdorf’s care for a little more than two hours.
Officers met with the girl’s mother, Ashley A. Gregory, of Dubuque, who said that Beversdorf agreed to watch the baby while Gregory attended an eye appointment.
When Gregory returned home and Beversdorf left, she noticed “a red mark similar to a handprint” on the back of the baby’s leg, documents state. The baby also had “redness and bruising to the left and right side of her forehead, a swollen upper lip and scratch marks on her upper chest.”
Gregory and her sister took the baby to Taylor-Kunkel’s residence, where they contacted police.
Taylor-Kunkel told police that she tried to stop by Gregory’s apartment while Gregory was gone, but Beversdorf refused to let her in. Taylor-Kunkel also reported hearing the baby crying, documents state.
Police interviewed Beversdorf on Sept. 16. He told authorities that he believed the baby’s injuries resulted from her falling off a plastic slide, hitting a book and then a table leg.
Police executed a search warrant on Beversdorf’s phone on Sept. 24. Investigators found three videos that Beversdorf recorded that showed him choking the baby twice, carrying her by the hair, biting her head and throwing her across the room.
Beversdorf was arrested for the infant attack on Oct. 5.
He then was arrested on Oct. 19 for sexual crimes against two girls, both of whom were under the age of 15 at the time.
Documents state that Beversdorf sexually abused one of the girls in January 2021 in a bathroom in a Dubuque hotel lobby.
The other girl reported in September that Beversdorf told her “about his sex life and solicits her to engage in such acts with him,” documents state.