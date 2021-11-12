GALENA, Ill. — A popular pizza restaurant is poised to reopen in Galena after closing more than two years ago.
Officials with Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream confirmed that the restaurant’s Galena location at 9919 U.S. 20 soon will be open again.
“I can confirm that we are coming back to Galena, and we’re super excited,” said Kristel Whitty-Ersan, the company’s vice president of marketing.
The restaurant closed in June 2019 after 35 years in business. At the time, a press release from Happy Joe’s cited several reasons for the closure, including “a downturn in tourism, demographic shifts and a lack of population growth.”
Roger Bussan, who owns the Happy Joe’s restaurant in Lancaster, Wis., is the Galena location’s new owner. He said discussions to purchase the restaurant began in July, when he learned that Happy Joe’s officials intended to begin selling the equipment and supplies from the building that had been vacant for two years.
“We had taken looks at it prior to this, but that prompted us to once more take a look at it,” Bussan said.
Bussan’s connections to the Galena Happy Joe’s run deep. As a native of Menominee and a graduate of Galena High School, one of his first jobs was working at the pizza parlor. He continued to work there through college, becoming first the assistant manager and then the general manager before leaving to purchase the Lancaster Happy Joe’s in 2002.
In a final sweet touch, the Galena Happy Joe’s also was where Bussan met his wife.
“Once we had the opportunity to bring it back to life, we jumped all over it,” he said.
Bussan is currently finalizing financial details of the purchase and hopes to reopen the Galena location in early January. He anticipates hiring 25 to 30 employees, including a manager, assistant manager, delivery drivers and servers.
In 2017, the Galena restaurant had converted to a Happy Joe’s Pizzagrille. Under the new moniker, the restaurant continued to offer traditional menu favorites as well as a tap room with craft beer and new entrees such as hamburgers, steak and fish.
Bussan said under his ownership, the restaurant will return to its original status as Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream.
“We’re going to refocus on what makes Happy Joe’s great, and that’s the pizza and the pasta and the service and all that good stuff,” he said. “We’ll focus on families and birthday parties and the experience.”