MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Manchester City Council members are poised to increase utility rates.

City Council members recently passed the first of three required readings to raise the city’s water and sewer utility rates.

Under the proposed change, the base rate would raise to $18, from $17.46 currently, while the water rate would go up by 5% and sewer rate by 2%.

A household using 3,000 gallons per month currently is paying $46.02, and under the new proposal, it would pay $47.43.

Council members are expected to take action this month so the new rates would appear on the March utility bill.

Tags

Recommended for you