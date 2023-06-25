Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GALENA, Ill. – City of Galena officials have issued a reminder that consumer fireworks are illegal in the city and in Illinois.
The online announcement from Galena police and fire departments notes that only public firework displays are allowed. Fireworks including firecrackers, bottle rockets and cherry bombs are prohibited.
Consumer fireworks bought legally in another state become illegal when transported into Illinois.
Snakes, sparklers, party-poppers and other small, novelty fireworks are allowed, but should be used with care.
Violation of the fireworks prohibition are subject to a citation and fine of up to $750 in Galena.
