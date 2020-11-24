FREEPORT, Ill. -- The University of Illinois Extension will host, “Radon: Why it is still an issue?” at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, via Zoom.
The magnitude of the radon issue has become more apparent as more homes have been evaluated. Professional radon testers have found more than 55% of homes tested in Northwest Illinois at or above the recommended action level of 4 pCL.
The registration fee for the event is $5. Pre-registration is required by visiting web.extension.illinois.edu/jsw or by calling 815-235-4125.