SCALES MOUND, Ill. – Authorities said a man was airlifted for medical treatment after a motorcycle crash Saturday near Scales Mound.
James B. Jereos, 52, of Gurnee, was taken by helicopter to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford for treatment of his injuries, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
It states that Jereos was riding west on West Stagecoach Trail near the intersection with West Council Hill Road at about 12:55 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of the motorcycle while attempting to negotiate a sharp curve. Jereos laid the motorcycle onto its side. The bike skidded off the roadway and struck a signpost.