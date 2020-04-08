MAQUOKETA, Iowa — About $1.7 million has been raised for a new “outreach center” in Maquoketa, and officials said work could begin in August.
Maquoketa City Council members this week heard a presentation on the status of the $2.5 million project to build the structure on East Quarry Street, to the east of Jackson County Senior Center.
The center would feature an event hall and house the offices for the Jackson County Fair and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Jackson County.
Will Cornelius, of the Together We Build project, which is leading the initiative, said about $1.7 million has been raised since the project began three years ago. With additional funding expected to arrive in the coming months, he said construction is anticipated to start in August, following the conclusion of this year’s fair.
“We are doing our final push right now,” he said. “In the last week, we raised about $30,000, and we know that more funding options are on the horizon.”
One such potential opportunity is a state Community Attraction and Tourism grant. According to Cornelius, if an application is submitted, the project potentially could be eligible for up to $400,000 if selected.
But a qualification is that projects have financial support from the local municipality. Cornelius asked that the city donate $25,000.
“The program essentially needs to see that the community is invested in the project,” Cornelius said. “It doesn’t have to all be paid at once. It’s just important that the pledge is made.”
But council members were hesitant to make such a commitment for a pair of reasons.
Mayor Don Schwenker said he believes there is an opportunity for this project to collaborate with another initiative to develop an innovation center in Maquoketa, which the city already pledged $5,000 to support.
Schwenker said he and other council members wonder if that innovation center also could be located in this new structure.
“If they can work together and come up with something, then I think there is a bigger bang for the citizens’ dollars,” Schwenker said.
He also said city officials need to discuss whether they are comfortable making a $25,000 contribution amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic ramifications.
“Everybody’s budgets are tight right now,” Schwenker said. “This is money that we don’t usually wrestle with, but we want to make sure that we are getting the biggest bang for our buck right now.”
Council Member Jessica Kean said she felt the project could be beneficial for the community, but she believes it needs more time to be assessed by council members.
“(This week) was the first time that we really heard about the project in detail,” she said. “We want to make sure that the right potential partners are communicating with each other before we take any action.”
Schwenker said the proposal will be discussed by council members at their next meeting, on April 20.