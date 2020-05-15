MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County businesses struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic could see added financial relief under an emergency loan program.
County officials are considering a program that would utilize $50,000 from the county’s revolving loan fund to be distributed in the form of low- interest loans of up to $5,000 for local businesses.
In a meeting with the Jackson County Board of Supervisors this week, Nic Hockenberry, director of Jackson County Economic Alliance, said the program would be designed to prevent businesses impacted by the pandemic from closing.
“The hope is to retain those jobs and businesses, which in many cases are longstanding businesses that are going through a trying time,” Hockenberry said.
If approved, Jackson County would join several other counties in providing financial assistance to local businesses.
Under the current proposal, the loans would have a three-year payback period, with a 1% interest rate.
Supervisor Jack Willey said the program could be approved by the supervisors on Tuesday, May 19, but applications for the program likely wouldn’t be made available until later.
Willey said a special committee also will need to be established to review loan applications.
While Hockenberry touted the program as essential for saving some businesses, supervisors on Wednesday expressed concern over the program.
Supervisor Mike Steines said he wondered if the program was substantial enough.
“I have a real concern over what impact we are going to make,” Steines said. “I feel like the impact we are trying to do is so minimal.”
Steines later told the Telegraph Herald he is undecided on the program.
Supervisors, too, worried the program would heavily or exclusively benefit businesses in Maquoketa, leaving others in the rest of the county in the lurch.
Willey said he supports the loan program, but he wants to ensure that the majority of the funds don’t go to just businesses in Maquoketa.
“We want to make sure it benefits the whole county,” Willey said. “There are businesses in all of our communities that are struggling.”
Wendy McCartt, director of the Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce, said the program won’t be able to help every struggling business, but said she feels it is still a worthwhile investment from the county.
“If we can help even five or six businesses, I still think it’s a worthwhile cause,” McCartt said.