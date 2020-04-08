UPDATE
ST. DONATUS, Iowa – Authorities said a man was seriously injured today when an ember from a pile of brush he was burning ignited a nearby cornfield in southeastern Dubuque County.
Marvin Weber, 87, of Bellevue, suffered burns and was airlifted to Iowa City for medical treatment, according to Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Dave Riniker.
“The status of his injuries is currently unknown,” Riniker wrote in an email.
At 11:55 a.m. today, the sheriff’s department and the Key West and La Motte fire departments responded to a farm field immediately south of 6838 U.S. 52 South after receiving a report of an out-of-control brush fire and an injured man, according to Riniker.
He wrote that Weber was attempting to extinguish the flames when he was "overcome by the fire."
The blaze also destroyed a John Deere utility vehicle, with an estimated value of $2,500, that Weber was using.