MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Authorities said a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after she attempted to seize an Iowa County Sheriff’s Department deputy’s gun.
Kayla M. Acosta, 29, was arrested on charges of attempting to disarm a police officer, resisting or obstructing, disorderly conduct and battery to law enforcement, according to a press release.
No injuries were reported, according to Sheriff Steve Michek.
The altercation began after Deputy Dan Guentz performed a traffic stop at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday near U.S. 151 and Iowa County A southwest of Mineral Point, authorities said.
Michek said Acosta was “extremely upset that the deputy stopped her” and “exited the car and was a danger to traffic.” He said Acosta “resisted” and “obstructed” Guentz before reaching for his gun. Acosta did not remove the weapon, Michek said.
No other passengers were in the vehicle, he said.