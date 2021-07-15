DELAWARE, Iowa — Authorities said a Delaware County man slashed his brother with a knife during an altercation Sunday night.
Austin M.M. McDowell, 31, of Manchester, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Sunday at a residence in Delaware on charges of first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent, willful injury, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime and assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
Court documents state that Austin McDowell entered a shed occupied by Jacob E. McDowell, 34, of Earlville, and the homeowner without permission.
Austin and Jacob McDowell are brothers, according to Delaware County Sheriff John LeClere.
Documents state that Austin McDowell started arguing with his brother in the shed. He then pulled out a knife and swung it at his brother, cutting him on the right side of the abdomen.
Court documents state that Jacob McDowell was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.