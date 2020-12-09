The Dubuque County Historical Society and the Dubuque County Historic Preservation Commission are seeking nominations for the annual Historic Preservation Awards.
Eligible properties must be at least 50 years old and will be reviewed on criteria such as exterior construction materials, windows, architectural details appropriate to the original design of the building, compatibility of the color scheme, alterations and additions and appropriateness of the surrounding grounds, according to a press release.
Property owners can nominate their buildings, or nominations can be submitted on behalf of another.
The deadline for nominations is on Friday, Feb. 12.
Nominations can be submitted at rivermuseum.com/historic-preservation-awards or by mailing Victoria Cote, Dubuque County Historical Society, 350 East Third St., Dubuque, Iowa 52001.