PMD Terry Wood
Buy Now

A retired teacher, Terry Wood volunteers at Family Connections of Southwest Wisconsin in Platteville.

 Gassman

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — When people visit Family Connections of Southwest Wisconsin in Platteville, they’re likely to be greeted by Terry Wood’s smiling face.

A retired teacher, Wood has volunteered at the organization for roughly two years and knows the ins and outs of its various programs and community resources. She’s always ready to get people where they need to go.

Recommended for you

Tags