PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — When people visit Family Connections of Southwest Wisconsin in Platteville, they’re likely to be greeted by Terry Wood’s smiling face.
A retired teacher, Wood has volunteered at the organization for roughly two years and knows the ins and outs of its various programs and community resources. She’s always ready to get people where they need to go.
That can-do attitude and friendly demeanor led to Wood’s recent reception of the organization’s “Volunteer of the Year” award at a community celebration in July.
Recommended for you
“For me, the reward is knowing that I’ve helped somebody,” said Wood, now the president of the nonprofit’s volunteer board of directors. “I wanted to use my teaching background to get to know our families here and engage with the kids.”
Wood, of Platteville, formerly worked as a remedial reading teacher at the Southwestern Wisconsin School District in Hazel Green. Since her retirement in 2011, she’s found various ways to stay engaged in the area.
Since joining Family Connections, she’s assisted with the organization’s youth and parent programming, written grants, overseen the community closet and participated in several fundraising efforts.
She also helped coordinate the organization’s 2022 move to its current location in the lower level of the Platteville United Methodist Church.
“She’s done so much for us in so many ways,” said Lynn Halverson, Family Connections’ executive director. “Any time we have a problem, she comes up with several solutions and makes it happen.”
Wood was inspired to volunteer at Family Connections when she learned about the organization’s focus on early childhood education and family resiliency.
She called parents their kids’ “first teachers” and said it’s important to set up community support for parents or guardians just coming into that role.
She was especially proud of her involvement with the organization’s “play and learn” program, which offers free, weekly educational entertainment opportunities for children and parents around kid-friendly topics like oceans, cars or farms.
“Engaging kids in those early years is so important because that’s when kids are most curious,” Wood said. “It has an impact not only on their skills and physical development, but their mental development, too.”
Wood also serves as board president of the Platteville Thrift Shop, another area nonprofit. Halverson and Wood both commented that Wood’s dual involvement has allowed for greater collaboration between the two organizations.
Wood said her involvement with both goes back to an innate desire to help others. She added that she’s learned skills at each organization that she’s transferred to the other, ultimately furthering both missions.
“I like seeing the impact we can make (through volunteering),” Wood said. “You can really dig into it and learn the things you have in common with others. That’s what drives me, that and my Christian belief that we are God’s working hands, here to help those in need.”