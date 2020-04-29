Dubuque Community Schools on Tuesday announced graduation dates for the Class of 2020 after the original ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graduation now is set for Saturday, June 27, with a backup date of Saturday, July 25, if the ceremony cannot be held in June, according to a press release.
“It’s really important to us to honor the Class of 2020 with an in-person graduation if at all possible,” said Superintendent Stan Rheingans. “This is a group that’s missed out on a lot of their senior year.”
Hempstead High School’s graduation will be held at 10 a.m., and Dubuque Senior High School’s ceremony will be at 3 p.m. The events will be held at Dalzell Field at Senior to allow officials to accommodate social-distancing measures.
Each graduate will receive a limited number of tickets to allow attendees to socially distance themselves, and district leaders are working on plans to live-stream the ceremony.
Rheingans said if current 6-foot social distancing requirements remain in place, there will be enough space for each graduate and two guests each to attend. If social distancing requirements relax, more people will be able to attend.
“It’s a huge venue, and so we’re quite confident we can get everybody safely in and graduate them,” Rheingans said.