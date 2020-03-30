The City of Dubuque has partially settled a lawsuit filed against a Dubuque police officer for his role in a February 2016 crash.
Iowa Communities Assurance Pool, the city’s insurance provider, will pay $1,500 to Racquel McClellan and $5,000 to her child for medical bills and treatment related to injuries suffered in the crash, said Dubuque Attorney Les Reddick, who is representing Lt. Pablo Ramirez and the city.
The city, however, has yet to settle with William McClellan and will proceed to trial, which had been set for April 21 but has since been continued to sometime after May 4 due to the worsening COVID-19 outbreak.
A crash report said Ramirez was en route to a disturbance call with his vehicle’s lights and sirens on, but he turned them off just before a left turn at the intersection of Johnson Street and Garfield Avenue. His vehicle collided with the McClellans’ vehicle. Ramirez was cited with failure to yield while making a left turn.
The couple sued Ramirez and the city for negligence. An Iowa District Court judge initially dismissed the suit, saying that Ramirez and the city are immune from liability during emergency responses.
Appellate court judges ruled last summer that Ramirez was not still in emergency response mode, as he “was not making use of an audible or visual signaling device at the time he was driving” and “was not privileged to disobey applicable traffic laws.”