The Dubuque County Food Policy Council and county Board of Supervisors on Monday announced $20,000 in community food grants.
Funding was provided for each of the eight applicants, according to a press release. The program was open to any project that highlighted at least one of the core principles identified in the organization’s mission statement including health, well-being, environmental resilience, justice and equity as related to food systems. Proposals also needed to include an education or engagement component.
The recipients were:
- Salvation Army — $2,880 for the expansion of a program addressing food insecurity.
- Convivium Urban Farmstead — $1,890 for virtual
- education and gardening videos.
- Dubuque County Agricultural Extension District — $720 for harvest of the month boxes.
- River Bend Foodbank — $2,000 to establish a hospital food pantry.
- St. Patrick Catholic Church (Epworth) — $2,929 to expand food resources.
- Society of St. Vincent de Paul — $2,709 to assist in the purchase of new coolers.
- Project Rooted — $5,000 for the purchase of locally sourced boxes.
- Key City Creative Center — $1,870 for a food box expansion program.