The Dubuque County Food Policy Council and county Board of Supervisors on Monday announced $20,000 in community food grants.

Funding was provided for each of the eight applicants, according to a press release. The program was open to any project that highlighted at least one of the core principles identified in the organization’s mission statement including health, well-being, environmental resilience, justice and equity as related to food systems. Proposals also needed to include an education or engagement component.

The recipients were:

  • Salvation Army — $2,880 for the expansion of a program addressing food insecurity.
  • Convivium Urban Farmstead — $1,890 for virtual
  • education and gardening videos.
  • Dubuque County Agricultural Extension District — $720 for harvest of the month boxes.
  • River Bend Foodbank — $2,000 to establish a hospital food pantry.
  • St. Patrick Catholic Church (Epworth) — $2,929 to expand food resources.
  • Society of St. Vincent de Paul — $2,709 to assist in the purchase of new coolers.
  • Project Rooted — $5,000 for the purchase of locally sourced boxes.
  • Key City Creative Center — $1,870 for a food box expansion program.

