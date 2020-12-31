Funding for mental health services, additional money for schools and what to do about enrollment brought superintendents and school board members from Maquoketa Valley and West Delaware community school districts together with area legislators for a recent Zoom meeting.
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, and Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, discussed those issues ahead of the beginning of the 2021 legislative session in Des Moines.
Both legislators agreed that the state coffers are in better shape than first thought.
“It’s not as gloomy as I thought it would be,” Zumbach said. “We are in a position to be responsible with our budgeting and are in a position to do what we have done for the last several years, and that’s to do education first, give it the biggest piece of the pie.”
Hein agreed, but added, “I’m a little concerned how next year will play out going forward once we kind of work our way out of this. Hopefully, the economy will continue to grow.”
The school boards listed the five priorities adopted by the Iowa Association of School Boards for the 2021 legislative session — mental health, preschool, school funding policy, supplemental state aid and COVID-19 remediation. At the top of that priority list was mental health.
Zumbach told the board members that the biggest problem with addressing mental health support was finding qualified mental health professionals.
“The number of bodies in that field are so limited,” he said. “We know we can’t expect our teaching staffs at our schools who aren’t trained for those mental health situations to come in and fix those problems. We are trying to find ways to lure people to come to Iowa and be available for those positions.”
West Delaware Superintendent Kristen Rickey said telehealth sessions with mental health professionals have been helpful.
“While doing this remotely is not ideal, it’s better than no service at all,” she said. “One challenge, though, is there is still a long waiting list for students to get help through telehealth because there aren’t enough providers. In some cases, families are waiting months, and that’s too long to wait to see a brain health provider.”
Rickey told the legislators that telehealth is available for those on Medicaid or private insurance, but that some students still fall through the gaps.
Both superintendents addressed how funds are sent to schools.
Often, the money is sent as categorical funds that only can be spent in a specific area. Rickey, along with Maquoketa Valley Superintendent Dave Hoeger, asked for more flexibility.
“We have had a lot of additional spending in education the past decade, but it has come in very categorical funds,” Hoeger said.
He cited the state’s teacher leadership program as an example.
“It’s a very good program that benefits our district tremendously,” he said. “There are a lot of dollars associated with it, but as an administrator, I can’t use any of that money to turn the lights on. If any additional funds are allocated for schools, I hope it’s not tied to a specific categorical fund. We just need money to manage our general budget.”
Rickey gave an example of federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money that West Delaware received. That money, which helps support schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, was for internet connectivity.
“We don’t happen to need a lot of money for that as our students tend to have that,” Rickey explained. “We do need to pay for substitute teachers because we have had a lot of issues with illness with staff and quarantines, and I can’t use CARES money for substitutes.”
Zumbach responded by saying that often rural districts pay for the decisions of urban districts in the state.
“You guys are suffering because some urban districts made some really bad choices with some state funding,” he said. “Then, all of you are having to be restricted with regulations with funding coming to you.”
Hoeger addressed statistics that show 6,000 fewer students in Iowa schools than one year ago. School districts see funding based on the previous year’s enrollment.
“Perhaps some creative conversations can take place allowing schools to use either a combination of last year’s and this year’s enrollments,” he said. “It’s disconcerting where 6,000 kids actually are.”
Hein referenced a recent caucus he was in addressing that issue.
“I know the chair is looking into that,” he said.