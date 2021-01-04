A Jackson County man face a felony charge after more than a dozen mailboxes were damaged this summer in three areas of Dubuque County.
Matthew J. Gabel, 19, of Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested at 12:51 a.m. Sunday in the area of East 18th and White streets on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief, a class “D” felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Court documents state that the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department fielded 19 reports of damage to mailboxes between Aug. 26-28 in the areas of Durango, Schueller Heights Road and Balltown. Authorities estimated the total damage to be approximately $2,300. Some of the mailboxes had the door or flag torn off. Others were completely torn from the post and thrown.
Authorities identified a vehicle associated with the mailbox damage and identified Gabel as the owner.
Authorities interviewed Gabel on Oct. 19.
Gabel admitted during an interview with authorities on Oct. 19 that he and three juveniles drove around at night during the time span the mailboxes were damaged.
A warrant for Gabel’s arrest was issued Dec. 28.