Mary Goebel still remembers crawling around on the gym floor trying to kick a huge canvas ball.
During her junior high physical education classes in the early 1960s, Goebel and her classmates in the Edgewood-Colesburg (Iowa) Community School District played a game called “cage ball.”
The students had to crab walk with their hands and feet on the floor and stomachs facing upward. They chased after the ball, kicking it around the gym to try to score goals. When the ball would roll into a corner, students often would find themselves fighting to take control of it.
In addition to the competitive aspect, students in Goebel’s class had further incentive to do their best — the losing team would have to run extra laps around the gym.
“It was a tough game,” said Goebel, who lives in Guttenberg, Iowa. “You’d pile up with people in the corner to get the ball, to move it. It was hilarious, but that was a fun game.”
Among the many experiences that are part of a K-12 education, spending time in a PE class is among the most common.
In many ways, the PE classes of today differ from decades ago. Boys and girls are in the classes together, gym uniforms have fallen out of vogue, and teachers say they try to focus more on meeting students at their own ability levels.
Those changes help educators focus on what has always been the goal of the classes — getting students to be active.
“It’s not so much the roll out the ball and just play a game, but really teaching the skills, teaching the importance of fitness, getting them to understand and value fitness,” said Amy Kirman, a teacher at Carver Elementary School in Dubuque.
Gym class recollectionsRita Montgomery took physical education classes in a basement of Dubuque Senior High School about 70 years ago.
At that time, boys and girls had separate PE. The boys used a gym on the main floor, while the girls were downstairs in a long, narrow gym, part of which was used to store mats.
“It was just a narrow thing with a basket at each end and the stairs at one end of it,” recalled Montgomery, 85, of Dubuque.
She attended Dubuque schools in the late 1940s and early 1950s, spending ninth grade at Washington Junior High School and then completing her high school years at Senior.
Montgomery grew up in rural Dubuque County and spent her early years at a country school. But once she adjusted to attending classes in Dubuque, she found that she loved her gym classes.
“I really liked gym, and I know that my friends didn’t. ... I learned to keep my mouth shut about that,” she said, laughing.
In gym, Montgomery played sports such as volleyball and basketball, and her class did plenty of exercises such as running and sit-ups.
After class, students had to turn in their towels to their teacher to prove they had showered. A rural farm girl, Montgomery thought getting to shower twice per week for gym class was a real treat. But the other girls would sprinkle water on their towels as they pretended they had showered.
“I thought they were crazy,” Montgomery said. “They didn’t want to take a shower.”
The girls in Montgomery’s class weren’t the only ones. About 20 years later, Carol Freeze and her classmates were washing up in communal showers at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa.
She was less than thrilled about it, but her teachers would dock points if students refused to shower.
“The PE teacher would stand right outside the doorway of the shower and check your name off when you went by,” Freeze recalled.
She did not find her PE classes particularly enjoyable. Freeze described herself as a “heavier” teenager who was not particularly athletic, and activities such as running a mile or trying to do all of the exercises in the Presidential Physical Fitness Test were frustrating for her.
During the fitness test, she and her classmates had to complete timed runs, chin-ups, push-ups, sit-ups and other exercises. If they performed well enough on those tests, they earned a patch for receiving the presidential fitness award, Freeze recalled.
And then there was the one-piece, dark-blue uniforms that would get soaked with sweat and stick to the girls’ bodies.
“They were made out of a cotton, polyester, some kind of a blend,” Freeze said. “It was like wearing an unforgiving cotton blouse for PE. ... We laugh about it now, but at the time, it wasn’t so funny as you’re going through it.”
Still, there were good parts of PE. She enjoyed badminton, “tolerated” golf and particularly liked archery because she was good at it.
“I survived, and it was like when you think about high school and you think about your favorite class, (PE) would have never come up as my favorite,” Freeze said. “Certain things in life, you just have to do it and you just make the most of it and do it.”
PE class todayIt is not hard to spot differences between the phys ed classes that Montgomery and Freeze took and those of today.
On a recent morning at Hempstead High School in Dubuque, students in Karla Weber’s class changed into a variety of T-shirts, pants and shorts and grabbed their electronic heart monitors before heading into the gym.
There, they started jogging or jumping rope to get their heart rates up. Weber held an iPad that showed if students reached 70% of their maximum heart rate, which is a goal for the class.
“It’s all about effort,” Weber said.
After a few more warm-ups in the gym, students headed to a nearby room for kickboxing, pairing up and gathering around punching bags. Weber instructed students to go through a series of punches and kicks as well as jumping jacks, squats and other maneuvers.
Along the wall, a computer continued to track students’ heart rates.
“A couple of you have to move a little faster,” Weber said to encourage her students.
Freshman Sydni Miller doesn’t normally like PE classes but found she enjoyed Weber’s because she gets to try out something different each day and the classes are a mix of more-intense and more-relaxed days.
“(In other PE classes,) they just never seemed to really put effort into us enjoying it,” Sydni said. “With Ms. Weber, she pushes us to do our best and she makes sure that we’re OK with what we’re doing.”
Senior Jessica Boling has taken Weber’s class four times because she, too, likes the variety that the class offers.
“I’m not too much of a team-sport person, mostly because I don’t like sports,” Jessica said. “Originally, I took this class because I thought it would be the easiest, but I like Weber and her teaching style.”
Senior Elizabeth Blosch, on the other hand, loves taking PE classes and has taken a variety of related courses at Hempstead.
“I like that I’m able to stay healthy,” she said. “It’s the one time of the day that I actually have free time to work out.”
More optionsOne key way that Weber has seen PE classes shift in her 28 years at Hempstead is the variety of courses from which students can choose.
In her early years at the school, students met for PE twice per week and took their courses in six-week units, switching to a new activity after each one.
Now, students take semester-based PE courses that meet daily, and they can choose from a variety of interest areas, such as health-club fitness or swimming-pool-based classes.
“We have geared them to reflect what community wellness would be, opportunities that they would have beyond high school,” Weber said.
The national Society of Health and Physical Educators recommends students have daily PE instruction, totaling 150 minutes per week in elementary school and 225 minutes per week at the secondary level.
Nationwide, 30% of high school students took daily PE classes in 2017, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 52% took PE at least one day in an average school week.
Tom Jasper, a physical education teacher at Western Dubuque High School, also has seen the benefits of offering students more variety to choose different PE classes. WD started a strength-and-conditioning class in 2010, and its popularity has grown such that those courses now make up most of the PE classes offered at WD.
The school also offers a personal wellness class, in which students try out activities such as yoga and Pilates, in addition to traditional PE classes, in which students learn about the fundamentals of sports and fitness and train to run a 5K.
That variety of classes reflects wider exercise trends, Jasper said, noting that not many people enter adulthood and join organized sports teams. Rather, they join gyms or try out fitness programs.
“I think that’s why a lot of schools have gone to those different course offerings, so students have some offerings and can learn more about fitness before they graduate,” Jasper said.
From gym to PEWeber also has seen classes move away from being based around skills in specific sports — such as golf or badminton — and toward making sure students are exercising their hearts and lungs and getting their heart rate up.
That is where the heart rate monitors come in. Students aim to get to at least 70% of their maximum heart rate, so they know how hard they need to work and their grade reflects their efforts to be healthy, rather than their skill with a particular sport.
“If there’s somebody that maybe PE isn’t their favorite, or they’re not as skilled as maybe someone that was an athlete, we’re not grading them anymore on how many baskets they made out of 10,” Weber said. “We’re grading them on their best effort.”
David Meyer, who teaches PE at East Dubuque (Ill.) High School and Junior High, said a key difference he has observed is a focus on lifelong fitness.
He wants his students to think about how they feel when they are exercising. They might have different abilities, but that’s OK, he said. Meyer wants them to feel good about themselves and class.
“There is that stigma of, ‘Oh, my God, PE class. I have to run today. I don’t want to be there.’ We’re trying to get rid of that,” Meyer said. “When you do this in class, hopefully when you walk out of here, you actually feel good for the rest of the day.”
At the elementary school level, Kirman also has seen a shift away from teaching sport-specific skills and toward lifelong fitness, though students do learn the building blocks of skills they will need to play different sports. Teachers also put an emphasis on teaching social skills such as sportsmanship and fair play.
In keeping with some of those shifts, teachers also have changed how they talk about their classes. Rather than referring to their courses as “gym” classes, they have moved to calling them physical education or wellness classes, Weber said.
“We’re teaching wellness and overall well-being, and actually it’s not just going and rolling out the ball,” she said.
Changes in practiceModern PE classes also have shifted in some more practical, tangible ways.
Jan Thyne started teaching PE in Clinton, Iowa, during the 1970s. When she first came to that school, boys and girls had separate PE classes. It didn’t take long for that to change.
“That lasted about a month,” said Thyne, who now teaches at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School. “I changed it because I thought, behavior-wise, they were better with each other than separated.”
The state of Iowa now generally requires PE classes and activities to be co-educational based on the federal Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs.
When Meyer was growing up in Dubuque, PE classes were co-ed. He said he was never phased by that arrangement.
“I had both boys and girls as friends, and that was just the norm. ... Whatever we did, it was, everyone put the effort in,” he said.
Meyer did have to wear a uniform — green shorts and a gray Hempstead Mustangs shirt — for PE in high school.
However, uniforms also seem to have fallen by the wayside for teachers who spoke to the Telegraph Herald. Students who take Hempstead PE classes now wear their own shirts and shorts or pants, with an aim to make students feel more comfortable in class, Weber said. Wahlert students also are no longer required to wear PE uniforms.
The requirement to take a shower also has gone by the wayside, Weber said, which both students and teachers seem to appreciate.
“(Students) have an option, but no one takes it. Maybe a few,” Weber said. “No one wanted to stand there and supervise that.”
Assessments, too, have changed over the years. Federal officials in 2012 launched a replacement for the Presidential Physical Fitness Test that aims to “provide a barometer” on student health rather than recognizing athletic fitness, according to the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports & Nutrition.
Kirman has seen the assessments she uses with elementary school students change over the years. They participate in the PACER, a 20-meter, timed endurance test, and half-mile runs. Some students enjoy challenging themselves to run.
For students who don’t enjoy those activities, Kirman emphasizes personal growth and trying to improve over the last assessment.
“Success to everyone is different in our classes because we want it to be encouraging to everyone and have everyone feel good,” she said.
Consistent threadsAfter graduating in 1973, Freeze eventually returned to the Western Dubuque Community School District, where she worked as a juvenile-court school liaison before retiring three years ago.
In her job with the district, she had the chance to see how PE classes changed over the years. And she has seen the kinds of activities she might have liked when she was in school, such as yoga and pickleball, rather than the push-ups and sit-ups with which she struggled.
“Teaching a person like myself how to build your muscles and strengthen your body would have helped me more than learning how to play basketball,” she said. “Now in PE classes, I think that they really do work to try to do that. They try to teach all levels of ability.”
But for the ways in which the details of PE classes have changed over the years, there is still a focus on introducing students to different activities so they live healthy lives while building relationships and having fun, Weber said.
Michelle Carter, the senior program manager for the national Society of Health and Physical Educators, noted that nationally, PE classes have moved toward offering students choices to meet them at their ability levels and to teach more lifelong skills.
But while best practices might have changed, the goal is still consistent.
“I think the idea of teaching students skills through physical education so that students live a healthy, active lifestyle has always been the goal,” Carter said.