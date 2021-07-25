Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, who announced last week that she would run for a U.S. Senate seat, prompted a variety of reactions.
Finkenauer is running for the seat that has been held by Republican Chuck Grassley for 40 years, who has not announced his re-election decision yet. She served two terms in the Iowa House of Representatives, then one term in the U.S. House of Representatives before being bested by Republican Ashley Hinson in 2020.
Given her resume, her bid for U.S. Senate struck Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz as uncommon, if not unique.
“For some voters, it will probably seem kind of strange,” he said. “After all, the historical data shows that incumbents (like Hinson) are weakest after that first election. So, why not run for the seat you just lost?”
Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann told the Telegraph Herald that he thought the news was too good to be true when he heard it.
“I’m still very cautious about the prospect of it being her,” he said. “I mean, she’s got a loss under her belt. She didn’t create any waves while she was in the Legislature. She was very much along Nancy Pelosi’s lines. I hope she is the opponent, but I can’t believe that the Democratic bench is this shallow. This is about as good of news as we could get.”
Denise Dolan, a Democrat who served as Dubuque County auditor from 1987 to the end of last year, attended Finkenauer’s announcement event at the UAW Local 94 hall in Dubuque on Thursday. She said Finkenauer provides a nice juxtaposition to Grassley.
“I’m glad she’s in the race. I think we need people out there calling out Grassley,” she said. “I’m disappointed in the fact that he has continued to say it wasn’t an insurrection, that there wasn’t anything wrong there. That shocked me. I always thought of Chuck Grassley as having a backbone. What he’s done recently has just disappointed me.”
Budzisz said Finkenauer serving just two years in one of Iowa’s four congressional districts leaves much of the state unknown territory for her.
“There are going to be parts of the state which aren’t as familiar with her,” he said. “Those who do know her will probably have strong opinions one way or another, positive or negative. She did become higher profile than a typical one-term representative, being so young and making connections. Her name recognition is probably not as wide and far as other candidates ... who have run a statewide campaign before.”
For instance, rumors abound that retired Navy Adm. Michael Franken — who ran in the 2020 Democratic primary for the seat held by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, before losing to Democrat Theresa Greenfield — might throw his hat into this primary ring as well.
For her part, Finkenauer told the Telegraph Herald that she planned to keep the focus on Grassley’s and Senate Republicans’ obstruction and inaction as she gets to know the rest of the state.
“This isn’t about some title. This isn’t about power,” she said. “This is about representing them and doing the job.”
The only other Democrat currently filed to run for Grassley’s seat is Dave Muhlbauer, a former Crawford County supervisor who lost his own re-election race there in 2020. His campaign reacted to Finkenauer’s announcement by using it as a fundraising drive.
“A new opponent just announced their campaign, and we have to ramp up our efforts to get the word out about why Dave is the best candidate to represent the people of Iowa,” stated a fundraising email.
Prominent Democrat will not run in Illinois’ 17th
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, one of the Democrats of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District rumored as an option to vie for outgoing U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos’s seat on the 2022 ticket, announced last week that he would not seek the Democratic nomination.
That leaves the race one-sided still, with only Republicans yet running.
Republican Esther Joy King — who narrowly lost to Bustos in 2020 — celebrated McNamara’s announcement, saying “Nancy Pelosi’s recruits don’t want to tangle with Esther Joy King.” She used the news in fundraising ads last week.
Bustos helps launch congressional health caucus
Bustos joined a bipartisan group of colleagues in founding the Congressional Social Determinants of Health Caucus last week.
Bustos will serve as co-chair alongside U.S. Reps. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, and G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C. They will work with community health advocates from the YMCA, Aligning for Health and CareSource to “tackle health disparities and empower community leaders to combat the persistent social factors that harm long-term health,” according to a press release.
The group will study social and environmental barriers to health.
“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed many deep disparities in our health system and greatly exacerbated the already persistent barriers to health that many families in Illinois and across our country face, such as a lack of access to fresh foods, affordable health care and safe housing, to name just a few,” said Bustos in the release. “The Social Determinants of Health Caucus will serve as a platform for Congress and community leaders to come together to put forward the solutions we need to finally tackle these longstanding issues at the root.”
Hinson plans BBQ Bash
Last week, Hinson announced her first Ashley’s BBQ Bash, which will feature some big names.
Headliners include Gov. Kim Reynolds and Grassley, as well as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas — who won the 2016 Iowa Caucus for the Republicans — and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.
The event is planned for Aug. 28 at the Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City.