Twenty area students are spending their week exploring Mines of Spain State Recreation Area as part of the Wildlife Camp at State Parks program.
The program is orchestrated by University of Iowa and got its start in 2017. Kids preparing to enter third through seventh grade are eligible to attend, and instructors guide them through a wide range of activities.
“They’re all here because they want to be here and learn,” said Wayne Buchholtz, who leads the camp and formerly was a longtime park ranger at Mines of Spain. “And some contribute their own knowledge from past camps or camping trips.”
Wednesday’s agenda included a long hike for the younger group and identifying birds for the older group.
Callina Manning, 12, has attended the camp every year it has been held. This marks her last summer before she is too old to attend, but she said she hopes to come back as a volunteer.
“I just like how the (instructors) make it fun and try to switch it up,” she said. “Every year, it’s always been fresh.”
A huge hit among kids in both groups was the fire-building activity. The kids used small twigs and pine needles along with larger wood pieces to form a teepee and then start a fire.
Landon Neese, 11, said he liked the fire building, as well as a tie-dye activity during which kids used berries, leaves and wood to create colorful shirts.
“You get taught a bunch of things you didn’t know you wanted to learn,” Landon said.
The older group of kids sat in a circle with their instructor Wednesday morning to learn facts about birds. Afterward, they set off to try to identify birds they saw and heard.
For the Schoenys and Michels, the wildlife camp is a family affair.
Nora Schoeny and her cousins Lily and Maggie Michel have attended the camp for two years. Stella Schoeny, 8, is joining her older sister and cousins for her first year at the camp.
“They’re not just telling us — we’re actually doing it,” Stella said about camp activities.
Also attending the camp for the first time is Owen Michel, 8, the youngest Michel sibling.
Before heading outside, their group decorated their own hiking sticks. Owen’s included purple markings and a string of purple beads.
So far, a camp highlight for the girls was seeing and petting a baby bird that had fallen out of its nest. The experience was also a chance to debunk a common myth about petting baby birds.
“Most people think if you pet the bird, that the mom won’t come back, but she will,” Lily said.
The girls said they also caught sight of butterflies, a toad and two rabbits on their outdoor camp adventures.
For future camp attendees, the four girls offered words of advice: no sandals. Nora and Stella made that mistake once, and while they managed to avoid poison ivy, they plan on keeping their feet covered.