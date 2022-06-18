GALENA, Ill. — City of Galena officials plan to install video cameras in the city’s downtown and highway areas, with an aim to deter criminal activity in town.
Galena City Council members this week voted, 4-1, to approve a contract with Sand Prairie, a division of Jo Carroll Energy, that would bring cameras to six locations around the city. Council Members Bobby Hahn and Jerry Kieffer were absent, and Council Member Pam Bernstein voted against the measure.
“Being a former chief of police, I think (installing cameras) is an easy thing we can do to protect the citizens and visitors coming to this town and make the town safer and better off,” Council Member Jerry Westemeier, who led the Galena Police Department for 11 years, said after the meeting.
Council discussions of a potential camera program began in 2021, and members voted this spring to include $100,000 for the first phase of the program in the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget.
City Administrator Mark Moran said he and city Police Chief Eric Hefel worked with Sand Prairie to pick locations for the cameras. Council documents state that cameras will be installed at the intersections of U.S. 20 with Franklin Street and with Industrial Drive, the intersections of Main Street with Meeker Street and with Franklin Street and on the north and south ends of Main Street.
“We’re just trying to have coverage on the entrances to the community, and more importantly, the entrances to the downtown, where most of our activity is,” Moran said.
Installation costs are estimated at $95,460, with a recurring $30 monthly operational fee for each camera hub, totaling $2,160 in fees annually.
The council also approved a video surveillance policy for the city, which notes that the Police Department will manage the camera system. Cameras will observe locations in public view, with views of residential properties limited, and recorded images will be stored securely and accessible only by authorized personnel.
Moran said city officials might expand the program in the future based on the effectiveness of the first phase.
“The Police Department would like to see additional buildout in the downtown as well as the city parks, so those will be the next two focuses for the program,” he said.
Council Member Pam Bernstein cast the lone vote against approving the camera program. After the meeting, she said she did not necessarily oppose the program but wanted more information before voting on it.
“I really wanted to hear how effective it was in other communities that have this type of system, and I was a little concerned about spending $100,000 until we had some more input,” she said. “I also suggested that we might consider a public hearing because … I think that people need to have a voice as to whether or not they want to live in a community with a surveillance system.”
