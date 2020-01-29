A rural Dubuque man announced Tuesday that he will run as a Democrat to be the county’s next auditor.
Kevin Dragotto, 44, is controller at TFM Co. in Dubuque, a company whose holdings include area Oky Doky locations, and has spent more than 20 years as a general manager, accountant and controller, according to a press release.
Dubuque County Auditor Denise Dolan, a Democrat, announced earlier this month that she will not run for re-election this fall. She has served in the role since October 1987.
“I look forward to earning the support of voters in Dubuque County and hope to build upon the great foundation and legacy that Denise established,” Dragotto said in the release.
Dragotto and his family moved to Dubuque County in 2014 from the Chicago area, where he spent most of his childhood. His prior experience also includes serving as a communications specialist for the U.S. Army, the release states.
He said he has “the experience and skills necessary” to serve as the county auditor.
“The role of auditor in financial management and reporting, election administration and record-keeping for the Board of Supervisors is paramount to efficient governing and maintaining the public’s confidence in our county government, especially secure elections,” he said in the release.