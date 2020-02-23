Ken Kurt can be a stickler about letting students use smartphones in class.
There are beneficial uses of phones, said the instructional coach at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa. But when students use technology, he wants them to be interacting and collaborating, not zoned out while staring at a screen.
Kurt tries not to let students use their phones in class unless they have a specific — and productive — reason to do so.
“We educate our students so that they can use it appropriately while they’re here, but most importantly, so they can use it appropriately once they step out of these doors,” Kurt said.
In a world in which many students have consistent access to technology — whether on smartphones or otherwise — area educators see a balance to be struck.
School officials have embraced varying levels of technology in the classroom, noting the value it has to help students engage with their education. Still, they want to be smart about how their students use technology at school.
“We want to be truly cognizant of how much screen time students are exposed to each day,” said Julie Julius, technology coach and communications specialist for Platteville (Wis.) School District. “But that being said, we also need to have them have technology skills to be successful as they continue their journey in education and into the workforce.”
Your brain on phonesKurt recently gave a presentation to teachers and parents to help them understand their “brain on phones” and how those devices affect students.
He often asks students about their “screen time” and generally finds that they are logging at least two hours per day on their phones. Some students are on their devices for three to five hours each day.
A 2018 survey from Pew Research Center found that 54% of teens said they spent too much time on their phones. Additionally, 72% said they “at least sometimes” check their phones as soon as they wake up, and 56% said they associate not having their phone with feeling lonely, upset or anxious.
Kurt encouraged parents and educators to set guidelines and parameters that make sense. He said he tries to give his students greater awareness of how they use their phones so they can make better decisions.
“We’re trying to do less policing and more educating so when they walk out the doors for the night or for the rest of their lives, that they can make informed decisions,” Kurt said.
Tracy Blume, who has sons in fourth and eighth grades in the Western Dubuque Community School District, said she makes her children take breaks from their phones at home. Still, she wonders what teachers’ phone-use policies will be when her older son reaches high school.
“If I were a teacher, I would say, ‘Phones off,’” she said.
However, her sons’ schools seem to do a good job of appropriately using other technologies in class, Blume said.
“I think that part’s on par,” she said.
Balancing actIn addition to their phones, area students have access to a variety of technologies at school. However, educators seek to make their time using technology productive and to be aware of students’ screen time.
Platteville district leaders supply one device per student for pupils in first through 12th grade, Julius said, and students in seventh through 12th grade are allowed to take their devices home.
However, school leaders are looking to switch to having classroom sets of computers for students in seventh and eighth grades, so those students can leave their devices at school and have less technology at home.
Teachers try to strike a balance between letting students use technology and learning in other ways, Julius said.
“I think we have a pretty good balance of, ‘We have this available, use it as a tool, but also we want you to get up in front of your peers and explain why you know this and how you know this in various different ways,’” she said.
In Dubuque Community Schools, educators try to be purposeful in the ways they use technology so it is seen as a tool to augment the classroom experience, said Julie Lange, coordinator for elementary science, social studies and technology.
That means exposing students to both print and digital resources.
“With a print world, you have to interact more with it, where with technology and screen time, they can be passively interacting in the educational world,” Lange said. “We would not want them passively interacting. We would want them to be engaging.”
Trevor La Page teaches history to seventh- and eighth-graders at East Dubuque (Ill.) Junior High School and is a technology coach for the school district.
His students have their own computers, which La Page figures they use once or twice per week in his class. La Page said he is picky about how he uses technology to make sure he only does so when it is “extremely beneficial” for students.
One aim of using technology in class is to help students use it in a productive way, which La Page said differs from the ways in which students sometimes use their phones, for example, to watch videos or play games.
“I feel like the more we can expose our students to productive technology, the more successful they will be utilizing technology productively in their future, in their careers,” he said.