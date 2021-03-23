Staff members at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital today marked a solemn anniversary and reflected on the toll of COVID-19.
Dozens of workers gathered in the Dubuque hospital’s auditorium to recognize the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 patient being admitted to Finley. Since that date, 310 COVID-19 patients have been treated at and discharged from the hospital, while 52 have died.
Attendees observed a 52-second moment of silence in the latter's memory.
Immediately afterward, hospital chaplain Claudia Dorsch reflected on the past 12 months.
“Today, we are gathered here to remember those patients who recovered from COVID-19," she said. " ... We also mourn the loss of 52 patients. They are family members and friends. Each one made a contribution to our community in their own way."
A total of 310 yellow flowers were distributed among staff to represent the discharged patients, while 52 white carnations represented those who died. Luminaries representing those lost will be displayed above the hospital’s emergency department entrance on North Grandview Avenue.
CEO Chad Wolbers kicked off the occasion by recognizing the hard work, and yearlong struggles, of the hospital’s workers.
“It is important to recall the efforts and dedication that our valiant team members have displayed over the course of the last year,” he said. “As our community experienced the spread of COVID, our team members endured their own experience with the virus, either personally or with loved ones. Through all of this, they continued to move forward.”
This story will be updated.