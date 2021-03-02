Dispensary
Employees of Redmond Construction Corp. work on the exterior of the future home of the PhamaCann/ Verilife dispensary located at the intersection of Commerce and Perry streets in Galena, Ill., on Wednesday.

 Dave Kettering

GALENA, Ill. — A Galena marijuana dispensary will hold its grand opening this weekend.

PharmaCann, which operates dispensaries under the brand name Verilife, will open a dispensary selling both medical and recreational marijuana in a former bank at 115 Perry St. on Saturday, March 6, according to the company’s website.

The hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The Galena dispensary will be Verilife’s fifth Illinois location. The company sells a wide variety of both recreational and medical cannabis products.

Contact the dispensary by calling 815-255-8715 or by emailing contact@verilife.com.

