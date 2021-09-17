Dubuque Community Schools officials have about 80 fewer substitute teachers than they did last year.
About 180 substitute teachers currently are on the district’s rosters, a number that in previous years had been over 250, said Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resources officer. To combat the shortage, the district is offering a $2,000 stipend to teacher subs who work 80% of school days this academic year, prorated based on when they join the district.
“We’re just trying to be as proactive as we can moving forward,” Hawkins said. “As the year goes on, and things come up, we just want to make sure that we ... have our positions filled as much as possible.”
Dubuque district officials also still are looking for more teachers, paraprofessionals, food service workers and bus drivers this fall. Other local school districts, likewise, said finding enough workers has been a challenge this year amid teacher shortages and labor shortages more generally. That has them figuring out ways to recruit new staff and to fill those positions with existing workers.
“Everybody’s doing a lot of work,” Hawkins said. “Some people are doing some extra duties just to keep those things covered because our No. 1 goal is our students.”
The shortage of substitutes in the Dubuque district already has led to situations in which sub openings have gone unfilled, and educators instead have filled them internally with other school staff, Hawkins said.
She tied the shortage of substitutes to a combination of factors, including subs who chose not to return this year, subs who were hired into other district positions or by other districts and a dip in the number of student teachers in the district during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A general shortage of available teachers also contributes. One source of substitutes had been new teacher graduates who had not yet found jobs, Hawkins said. But with fewer available teachers, those new graduates are more likely to be hired and not need to find work as a substitute.
“We just don’t have as many kids going into the field of education, so we’ve got to find ways to recruit people to want to be a teacher,” Hawkins said.
District leaders also this year have run into challenges hiring staff for other positions. As of Tuesday, Hawkins still had openings for about 15 paraprofessionals, as well as four teachers and five food service workers. She also was looking for additional bus drivers.
Hawkins tied those trends to workforce shortages being felt locally across various industries.
“We’re definitely feeling it,” she said.
She noted that the district has been trying multiple recruitment efforts to find new staff, including mobile employment fairs and social media posts.
“We’re recruiting and trying to hire people as they’re interested and pass the criteria that we need from them,” Hawkins said.
Other local school district leaders likewise said they have run into hiring challenges for the current school year.
In the Western Dubuque Community School District, officials were able to fill open teaching positions for this year, though a handful of elementary reading interventionist positions posted over the summer drew significantly fewer applicants than usual, Superintendent Rick Colpitts said.
The district does still have several open paraprofessional positions, and as of earlier this week, had “really no applicants to speak of,” Colpitts said. He noted that competition for workers is stiffer amid ongoing labor shortages.
“I think at that wage level for us, we’re competing against a lot of other companies that pay, maybe, a little bit more and might have a regular 40 hours a week, where our paraprofessionals work about 30 hours a week,” Colpitts said.
The district also faces a shortage of substitutes this year, a problem that existed before the pandemic but that seems to have been amplified in its wake, Colpitts said.
In the Galena, Ill., school district, officials are seeing a shortage of paraprofessionals and other positions.
“We still have a cook opening, and they’ve been short-staffed for quite some time,” Superintendent Tim Vincent said. “It really puts a lot of stress on the people that are here to sometimes cover for the work that is done by a full-time or part-time employee.”
Vincent noted that sub shortages aren’t a new issue for his district, but finding substitutes seems to have been particularly hard this year. Last school year, the district hired a full-time floating substitute who was sent to classrooms daily based on need. Officials tried to start out this year without a full-time sub but now will look to reinstate the position.
“We’re looking at one of those, and we’re going to keep our eye on the data, and if we need to expand that to two full-time subs, we’ll do that as well,” Vincent said.