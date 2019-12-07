Dubuque County jurors on Friday convicted a Sherrill, Iowa, man of sexually abusing a girl.
John J. Berwanger, 32, was found guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County of second-degree sexual abuse, but he was acquitted of charges of enticing a minor younger than 13 and lascivious acts with a child.
The felony conviction is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
According to court documents, authorities were contacted in June 2018 by a man who reported that his daughter was sexually abused by Berwanger. The assaults occurred from May 2017 to May 2018, while the girl was younger than 12 years old.
The girl told investigators that Berwanger inappropriately touched her at her family’s home in Dubuque County, authorities said. She said he told her not to tell anyone and that, “If you were 10 years older, I would marry you.”
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.