PEOSTA, Iowa — As the area’s population continues to skew older, more and more residents will be served by assisted-living facilities or receive related care.
But while many conversations have taken place about how that industry will be increasingly important in the years and decades ahead, one local lawmaker has started considering the implications of the aging of another, smaller population — sex offenders.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, has started weighing options for registered offenders who now or will soon need long-term care. The chairwoman of the Iowa House of Representatives Health and Human Resources Committee, Lundgren recently participated in a meeting with representatives of the Iowa Health Care Association that focused on the issue.
“We have to factor in that some of that (aging) population is on the (sex offender) registry,” she said. “If we don’t advance some type of arrangements for the future, we’re going to be in trouble.”
In Iowa, about 6,000 people are listed on the state’s online sex offender registry, which can be viewed at iowasexoffender.gov.
CBS Chicago recently reported there are more than 31,000 people listed on Illinois’ registry at www.isp.state.il.us/sor/. And the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported there were more than 25,000 offenders on the Wisconsin registry — appsdoc.wi.gov/public — as of August 2018.
Currently, Iowa has no laws specifically regulating a registered offender residing in a nursing home or other long-term-care facility.
“It is left up to the individual facility whether or not they can live there,” said Bret Braafhart, special agent in charge of the registry at Iowa Department of Corrections.
The same is true in Wisconsin, according to Molly Vidal, director of the Office of Strategic Communications for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
“There have been pieces of legislation introduced over the course of the last couple of years where people have been looking to address this,” she said. “Our legislative audit bureau also referenced this issue. There is a lot of chatter about it, but no rule.”
Attempts to reach the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to provide comment for this story were unsuccessful.
The states’ homes and facilities end up making up their own minds, which often leads to denial, according to area professionals.
“There’s nobody that will take them,” said Keith Kettler, administrator at Mt. Pleasant Home in Dubuque.
Kettler said he had communicated with the Iowa DOC in the past about some people low on a state risk scale of repeating offenses. However, he knows one man had to move to a facility in Tipton, as nowhere nearer would take him.
Sunnycrest Manor Administrator Cris Kirsch said her staff must be careful when considering registered applicants.
“If they’re on the sex offender registry, it does red flag them on admissions,” she said. “We don’t have a blanket policy that we don’t take them. We do, to the best of our ability, investigate on a case-by-case basis.”
A person can be registered for a wide variety of offenses. The state has three tiers to classify offenders. However, Tier 1 offenders — deemed the lowest risk — can be guilty of offenses ranging from indecent exposure or stalking to second-degree sexual abuse or possessing child pornography.
“There is such a spectrum of people on the registry,” Kirsch said. “If I could have a better way to identify and help for me in admission, it would make handling this easier.”
Lundgren said in her post that “some have been in prison for a very long time and can be aggressive and/or violent, but are aging and/or sick.”
“But remember, some of these people have never been violent,” she said on Tuesday.
Kettler said a solution is going to need to be found in Des Moines.
“The average Joe is going to say, ‘So what?’” he said. “But do they want to walk down the street and see them as homeless people? What’s going to happen to them when they need care?”
Lundgren said the state “is not in the business” of running long-term care, but that big questions as yet have no answers. There are many roles the state could play, depending on political will.
“What’s the better option — to get them off the street and into a safe place where they can get the care they need? Or do we put them in a nursing home next to our parents?” Lundgren asked. “I don’t think that’s a viable option.”
Lundgren acknowledged that there is a long way to go yet before anything is decided. She said in addition to the DOC, that Iowa departments of Public Safety, Public Health, Human Services and more are going to have to weigh in.
She also said there will almost certainly be a financial impact to the state, so funding is going to be a big question. Public-private partnerships, she said, would be key.